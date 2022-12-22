YES Taps YC Wong as VP of Business Development for APAC

Article By : Yield Engineering Systems Inc.

Yield Engineering Systems (YES) has appointed Yee Ching (YC) Wong as Vice President of Business Development for the Asia Pacific region.

Yield Engineering Systems Inc. (YES) has appointed Yee Ching (YC) Wong as Vice President of Business Development for the Asia Pacific region. Based in Singapore, Wong assumes overall responsibility for driving product penetration and for increasing backlog and revenue in the region. He will work closely with YES’s Global Sales team to meet booking and revenue targets, expand the customer base, and address new opportunities.

Prior to joining YES, Wong spent six years as Senior Director of Product Marketing at Veeco SE Asia Pte Ltd. In that role, he successfully managed the integration of the Ultratech and Veeco sales teams in the region and delivered exceptional results with major customers. His tenure at Ultratech began in 2004 as a Senior Sales Manager in Shanghai and rose through Sales positions of increasing responsibility in Taiwan, China, Korea, and Singapore, to become Ultratech’s General Manager of Litho Sales in Asia.

“I am very pleased to welcome YC to the YES senior team,” said Alex Chow, President of YES Asia. “YC is a proven leader, and brings with him an impressive track record in the semiconductor capital equipment market. We expect his market understanding, business acumen, and well-honed teambuilding skills to serve him well in driving market share growth for YES in this dynamic region, and strengthening key customer relationships at the C-suite and SVP level.”

Wong holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Western Sydney, Australia, and an MBA from the National University of Singapore.