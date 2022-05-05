Xperi and LAPIS Enter into Hybrid Bonding License Agreement

Article By : Xperi Holding Corp.

Adeia and LAPIS have signed a technology transfer agreement, which includes the DBI Ultra die-to-wafer hybrid bonding know-how.

Adeia, the newly launched IP licensing business of Xperi Holding Corp., and ROHM Group subsidiary LAPIS Technology Co. Ltd have signed an agreement that includes a technology transfer of Adeia’s DBI Ultra die-to-wafer hybrid bonding know-how to support the development and deployment of the technology into LAPIS’s product portfolio. The agreement also includes a license to Adeia’s foundational hybrid bonding patent portfolio.

“Our customers are at the forefront of advanced technology applications and continue to drive innovation in their fields. We are pleased to have the access to Adeia’s groundbreaking hybrid bonding technology that will propel our capabilities,” said Hiroyuki Fukuyama, vice president, LSI & member, Board of Directors of LAPIS. “It enables us to support our customers’ future requirements to develop the next-generation of products.”

“Combining LAPIS’s product development and manufacturing expertise with our foundational hybrid bonding technology and know-how will enable LAPIS to deliver a new generation of ASSPs and custom LSI ASICs,” said Dana Escobar, general manager of Adeia’s semiconductor business. “We look forward to continuing to work together and building upon our mutually beneficial technology partnership.”

Adeia has pioneered fundamental advances in the semiconductor industry over the last 30 years. With a large and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, semiconductor packaging and semiconductor processing technologies, Adeia licenses and partners with leading semiconductor companies around the world.