Wolfspeed Expands Senior Leadership Team

Article By : Wolfspeed Inc.

Wolfspeed has expanded its senior leadership team as part of its accelerated growth and capacity expansion plan.

Wolfspeed Inc. has expanded its senior leadership team (SLT) with the promotion of four Global Operations leaders, as part of its accelerated growth and capacity expansion plan: Tom Agron is promoted to SVP, Global Expansion Operations; Lisa Fritz is promoted to SVP, Global Quality; Adam Milton is promoted to SVP, Global Materials Operations; and Missy Stigall is promoted to SVP, Global Fab Operations.

All four leaders will report to Wolfspeed President and CEO Gregg Lowe.

“Wolfspeed is growing at an unprecedented rate, and Tom, Lisa, Adam and Missy each made tremendous contributions in shaping the company we are today. These promotions demonstrate our continued commitment to enhancing our culture of innovation, quality and execution. I expect an even bigger impact from them in the years ahead,” said Lowe.

Additionally, Wolfspeed announced the expansion of CFO Neill Reynolds’ responsibilities to include procurement, planning and backend operations. Wolfspeed is announcing the following promotions to further support the company’s accelerated expansion plan, each of whom will report to Reynolds: Jeff Ferraro is promoted to SVP, Global Procurement and Planning; Joe Roybal is promoted to SVP, Global Backend Operations; and Kevin Speirits is promoted to SVP, Finance.

Earlier this month, Wolfspeed announced its plans to build the world’s largest and most advanced 200mm Silicon Carbide fab in Saarland, Germany. The new fab is part of the company’s previously announced $6.5 billion global capacity expansion plan, which also includes the John Palmour Manufacturing Center for Silicon Carbide, the world’s largest silicon carbide (SiC) crystal growth facility currently under construction in North Carolina, and final build-out of the company’s Mohawk Valley Fab in New York.

Rex Felton, the company’s SVP of Global Operations, plans to leave Wolfspeed in March to spend more time with his family. “Rex has done an incredible job of putting the structures, processes and people in place that will allow our global operations to scale efficiently to meet our long-term growth plan, and we wish him the best of luck in his next chapter,” said Lowe.