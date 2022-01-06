Winner Micro Licenses CEVA’s Wireless IP Platforms for IoT Connectivity SoC

Article By : CEVA Inc.

Winner Micro has licensed CEVA's RivieraWaves BLE5 and Wi-Fi 6 IP platforms for its next generation wireless connectivity SoCs.

Beijing Winner Microelectronics Co. (Winner Micro) has licensed CEVA Inc.’s RivieraWaves BLE5 and Wi-Fi 6 IP platforms for its next generation wireless connectivity SoCs targeting IoT markets, including smart homes, medical monitoring, video surveillance, and industrial applications.

“CEVA’s track record in developing robust, fully-featured Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platform IPs is unrivalled,” said Li Qing, CEO of Winner Micro. “Licensing their RivieraWaves BLE5 and Wi-Fi 6 IPs enables us to accelerate the development of our next generation of IoT SoCs and MCUs and meet the incredible demand for IoT connectivity chips across the IoT landscape.”

“CEVA is delighted to add an innovative company like Winner Micro to its list of customers for the RivieraWaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms,” said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. “Winner Micro have a long and successful track record in delivering high-quality connectivity SoCs to the market, and our latest generation connectivity platforms will help them to continue this legacy.”

CEVA’s RivieraWaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for the integration of Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi connectivity into any IC or SoC design. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF (for Bluetooth) or various partners’ RF IP (for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi), enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. With more than 3 billion CEVA-powered Bluetooth and Wi-Fi devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi IPs are widely deployed in consumer, smart home, industrial and IoT devices with many of the world’s leading semiconductors companies and OEMs.