Winbond Extends Code Storage Capacity of SPI NOR Flash Family with 64Mb Part

Winbond Electronics Corp. has launched the W25Q64NE, a 1.2V SpiFlash NOR flash IC in a 64Mb density, which offers the large code storage capacity and active mode power savings needed by the latest generation of smart wearable and mobile devices.

Winbond was the first flash memory manufacturer to introduce a 1.2V SPI NOR flash device, which operates over an extended 1.14V-1.6V supply-voltage range for compatibility with a single alkaline AA battery cell’s output-voltage profile. By extending the 1.2V NOR flash family to include a 64Mb part, Winbond addresses the requirements of smart devices with a larger code footprint. The new W25Q64NE is available for sampling and offer small package size like USON8-3×4 and WLCSP in industry-standard packages and pin-outs.