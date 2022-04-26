Winbond Expanding DDR3 SDRAM Production

Article By : Winbond Electronics Corp.

Winbond is adding new wafer capacity in its fab in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, starting from the fourth quarter of this year.

Winbond Electronics Corp. has announced key enhancements to its DDR3 product on the ultra-high-speed performance. The 1.35V DDR3 products support 2133Mbps data rate in both x8 and x16 configurations and are 100% compatible to 1.5V DDR3.

Winbond’s DRAM roadmap now supports 1Gb-4Gb DDR3, 128Mb-2Gb DDR2, 512Mb-2Gb LP-DDR2, as well as LP-DDR4x, LP-DDR3, LP-DDR, SDRAM interfaces for applications which require 4Gb or below densities DRAM products, such as AI accelerator, IoT, automotive, industrial, telecommunication, WiFi-6, WiFi-6e, xDSL, fiber-optical network, smart TV, set-top box, and IP camera, among others.

The company is also adding new wafer capacity in its new fab in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, starting from the fourth quarter of this year. This is expected to increase the revenue share of DDR3 shipments from 30% to 50% of total DRAM revenue in 2024.

A total memory solution provider, Winbond provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Its product portfolio, consisting of specialty DRAM, mobile DRAM, code storage flash, and TrustME Secure Flash, is widely used by Tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. The company is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and has subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany.