VinFast and NXP Collaborating on Next-gen Smart EVs

Article By : VinFast Automotive

VinFast and NXP will engage in the early development phases of new VinFast automotive projects.

VinFast and NXP Semiconductors announced their collaboration on VinFast’s next-generation of automotive applications at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The collaboration supports VinFast’s goal in developing smarter, cleaner and connected electric vehicles.

Under the collaboration, VinFast seeks to leverage NXP’s processors, semiconductors and sensors. VinFast and NXP will engage in the early development phases of new VinFast automotive projects, leveraging NXP’s rich portfolio of system solutions for innovative applications.

Additionally, NXP will share its robust partner ecosystem with VinFast, bringing its top-notch solutions to accelerate time-to market. Together the companies will establish a joint, expert collaboration dedicated to developing solutions based on NXP’s renowned reference evaluation platforms and software layers with the purpose of designing and building leading-edge electric vehicles.

As a member company of Vingroup, the largest conglomerate in Vietnam, the collaboration between VinFast and NXP will realize the group’s ecosystem of product and services to leverage cross-over group connected benefits for its customers. As such, other companies in the group will also be able to leverage NXP’s smart solutions to advance their Smart City applications.

“Our collaboration with NXP will help streamline our next-generation designs, technology, and manufacturing. Our future all-electric vehicle fleet will leverage NXP’s innovative, high quality semiconductor solutions to enable safe, secure and electric mobility as well as IoT solutions that remove barriers for the citizens of today’s smart cities,” said Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and CEO of VinFast Holdings.

“We are excited to collaborate with VinFast, a company that is well positioned to identify and take advantage of the opportunities at the crossroads of automotive and Smart Cities,” said Lars Reger, CTO, NXP Semiconductors. “We look forward to bringing our strong portfolio, expertise and ecosystem to a relationship based on inspiring and shared future vision.”

With the aim of expansive and rapid global market rollout and a vision for next-generation cities, this collaboration marks an important milestone in the journey of developing a smarter, cleaner and connected world for all.