VinFast and Infineon to Set Up Application Competence Center for Electromobility

Article By : Infineon Technologies

VinFast and Infineon are extending their partnership by setting up a joint application competence center focusing on electromobility.

VinFast, Vietnam’s first global smart electric car maker, and Infineon Technologies AG are extending their partnership by setting up a joint application competence center focusing on electromobility to accelerate VinFast’s development of solutions for the future of smart mobility. The inauguration of the center is planned in the first quarter of 2023. The announcement was made at Infineon’s OktoberTech Asia Pacific 2022 Technology Forum in Singapore.

The creation of the VinFast–Infineon Competence Center (VICC) signals a new level in the relationship between both companies, who will jointly engage in the early development phase of VinFast’s next-generation smart mobility solutions and will also discuss future semiconductor requirements to achieve supply chain stability. VICC will initially focus on the development of a new electric drive train (EDT) for VinFast electrified platforms. This is a part of VinFast’s strategy to connect intelligence globally and to ensure its competitive advantages in the global EV market.

Driving the Future of Mobility

At the upcoming Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022, Kenneth Lim, Senior Vice President, Automotive AP, at Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, will give a presentation on October 18 regarding what’s driving the future of mobility.

The inaugural EAC 2022 is happening this week, from October 18 to 20, virtually. Topics on spotlight include automotive electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), wireless technologies, and supply chain.

“VinFast’s goal is to create smart mobility solutions for a sustainable future,” said Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Infineon – the leader in semiconductors for electromobility. Infineon’s advanced products and solutions will help to enhance VinFast’s production efficiencies and support us reach our goals faster.”

Based on its system understanding as well as broad product and technology portfolio Infineon will provide technical support and guidance on semiconductor selection including conventional technologies and those based on WBG (Wide Bandgap) semiconductor materials, including silicon carbide (SiC). The competence center will house a laboratory with testing and measuring equipment to provide prompt product validation.

“The growth of electromobility is undisputed,” said Peter Schaefer, Executive Vice President and CMO of the Automotive division at Infineon. Market research expects every second newly produced car to be fully or partially electrified in five years’ time. “Infineon is committed to driving this progress together with partners like VinFast that demonstrate high execution speed and strong determination. We will assist VinFast’s electrification journey and support the advancement of their electric platform designs.”

VinFast and Infineon have been working closely for more than three years prior to this newly extended agreement. Many of Infineon’s solutions have been utilized in VinFast’s vehicles, such as inverter for the electric motor and high-voltage on-board charger (OBC) and DC-DC for ePowertrain, as well as in E/E (electrical and electronic) architectures.

Infineon is at the core of the transformation of the automotive industry towards sustainable mobility.