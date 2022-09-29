Vietnam’s FPT Launches Semiconductor Subsidiary, Unveils First Chips

Article By : FPT Software

FPT Software has entered the semiconductor manufacturing industry with the launching of a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor.

FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading ICT company, has entered the semiconductor manufacturing industry with the launching of a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market, which accounts for 60 percent of global sales, according to Deloitte. Market analyst International Data Corp. (IDC) projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 percent over 2021.

FPT Semiconductor released its first integrated circuits (ICs), which were designed in Vietnam and manufactured in South Korea, in August 2022. These ICs will be used in Internet of Things (IoT) medical devices. By 2023, FPT Semiconductor plans to supply 25 million chips globally to meet diverse needs in telecommunications, IoT, automotive technology, energy, electronics, and others.

“We look forward to contributing to the development of the fast-growing semiconductor industry in Vietnam and Asia on a broader scale,” said FPT Semiconductor’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Vinh Quang. “FPT Semiconductor looks to become the chip supplier of choice for businesses in Vietnam and further in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, the United States, and Europe.”

After 23 years of leadership in IT services and solutions in Vietnam, FPT Software decided to venture into fabless manufacturing. With the establishment of FPT Semiconductor, FPT Software continues to extend its comprehensive ecosystem of digital transformation services and solutions. Building on the global presence and years of experience across various domains, FPT Software hopes to accompany clients with consulting and implementing tailor-made solutions, and now with supplying semiconductor components added to its portfolio.

“We are proud that the whole research and development process is conducted by FPT Software’s leading engineers in Vietnam,” said FPT Software Chief Operating Officer and FPT Semiconductor Chairman Tran Dang Hoa. “The launch of FPT Semiconductor is a testament to Vietnamese intelligence as well as our commitment to continue seeking areas to grow, bringing technological advancement to the business community.”

Semiconductors are a vital component for many industries from consumer electronics to aerospace and have been in high demand since the pandemic. Further advancements in semiconductor technology will be essential to facilitate a new wave of transformative technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, autonomous and electric vehicles (AVs and EVs), and IoT solutions.