Vietnam Business Summit to Highlight Region’s Semiconductor Industry Growth Opportunities

Article By : SEMI Southeast Asia

The Vietnam Business Summit will provide insights into growth opportunities in the country's semiconductor industry and across the Southeast Asia electronics ecosystem.

With Vietnam an emerging force in Asia’s microelectronics supply chain, the stage is set for the Vietnam Business Summit as industry stakeholders gather November 10–11 at the Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City for insights into growth opportunities in the country’s semiconductor industry and across the Southeast Asia electronics ecosystem. Hosted by SEMI Southeast Asia and the Ho Chi Minh City Semiconductor Industry Association (HSIA), the event is themed Connecting Vietnam to the Southeast Asia Semiconductor Ecosystem.

The Vietnam Business Summit will feature perspectives from business leaders and government officials on Vietnam’s investment policies, talent development initiatives and digital transformation trends. The Summit will include a visit by attendees to Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), a 913-hectare state-of-the-art technology and science hub. Attendees will also tour the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, one of the two largest research universities in Vietnam and a key contributor to talent development in the region.

“Singapore and Vietnam share a history of strong economic and people relations,” said Karen Leo, Deputy Executive Director of Singapore Global Network. “Building on this, we are excited to be a part of the Vietnam Business Summit where together with our Singapore enterprises, we look forward to bridging connections and inspiring new opportunities for people and businesses in Vietnam as well as the larger Southeast Asia region.”

“Vietnam is becoming a new destination for the semiconductor industry and plays a major role in developing its supporting industries, serving as an engine for the country’s economic growth,” said Nguyen Anh Tuan, Chairman of HSIA. “To become an emerging semiconductor chip manufacturing centre, the Vietnamese government must assist in infrastructure development, simplify administrative procedures, increase transparency, and continue to update regulations to ensure fair competition. We look forward to welcoming delegates to Vietnam and exchanging knowledge with our industry counterparts from SEMI Southeast Asia.”

“Saigon Hi-Tech Park is committed to supporting businesses in the semiconductor ecosystem within Vietnam and across Southeast Asia,” said Nguyen Anh Thi, President of SHTP. “Our mission is to build the foundation for high-tech industries, and the semiconductor industry plays an important role in attracting investment and development of this sector. The past two decades have seen foreign direct investment (FDI) forming the necessary infrastructure to support the development of high-tech enterprises in Vietnam. This is why connecting with communities, organizations, technology associations, and industries plays an important role in attracting resources for the development of SHTP. This summit is an opportunity for us to introduce our vision and goals to develop the semiconductor industry in the coming years.”

“Vietnam is an emerging force in the global semiconductor supply chain and continues to show tremendous growth potential,” said Linda Tan, President of SEMI Southeast Asia. “The Vietnam Business Summit complements SEMI Southeast Asia’s vision to bolster the region’s supply chain. This summit has garnered strong interest from our members and partners, allowing us to form a party of more than 50 delegates from over eight countries who are thrilled to meet again in person this year for a series of compelling site tours, speeches, and conference topics aimed at fueling the growth of Vietnam’s semiconductor industry and the Southeast Asia microelectronics supply chain.”