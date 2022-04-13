VeriSilicon Joins the UCIe Industry Consortium

Article By : VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon has officially joined the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) industry consortium.

Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS) company VeriSilicon has officially joined the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) industry consortium. VeriSilicon is one of the first enterprises in mainland China to join the organization and will work with other members on research and adoption of the UCIe 1.0 Specification and the next generation of UCIe technology. VeriSilicon’s participation will support development of its chiplet-based technology and associated products.

The UCIe industry consortium was founded last month by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE), AMD, Arm, Google Cloud, Intel Corp., Meta, Microsoft Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) to promote the standardization of chiplet interface specifications. The consortium has already ratified the UCIe 1.0 Specification. UCIe is an open specification that defines the interconnect between chiplets within a package, enabling an open chiplet ecosystem and ubiquitous interconnect at the package level.

According to the latest IPnest statistics, VeriSilicon ranked first in mainland China and seventh worldwide among semiconductor IP suppliers, while also ranking second in growth rate and ranking within the top-two among the top seven in IP category. With six categories of in-house processor IPs, which include graphics processor unit (GPU) IP, Neural Network Processor (NPU) IP, Video Processor Unit (VPU) IP, Digital Signal Processor (DSP) IP, Image Signal Processor (ISP) IP and Display Processor IP, as well as leading chip design capabilities, VeriSilicon has been striving to advance chiplet technology and industry in recent years. Under the concepts of “IP as a Chiplet” and “Chiplet as a Platform”, VeriSilicon has launched a high-end application processor platform based on chiplet architecture. To date, the 12nm SoC version has been taped out and verified, and the upgraded chiplet-based version is in progress.

“Tablets/laptops, autonomous driving and data centers stand out as the first areas where chiplets will be adopted,” said Dr. Wayne Dai, Chairman, President and CEO of VeriSilicon. “Tablets/laptops require more heterogeneous processor IPs with different functions, data centers need to integrate multiple general-purpose high-performance computing modules, and automotive-grade chiplets can significantly improve the iterative efficiency of automotive chips and reduce the potential security risks associated with single chip failure, which are all ideal use cases for chiplets. VeriSilicon’s efforts in chiplet-based projects over the years have not only facilitated the industrialization of chiplets, but also elevated our semiconductor IP licensing services and one-stop custom silicon services to new heights. VeriSilicon will be likely to be one of the world’s first companies to bring commercialized chiplet products to market.”