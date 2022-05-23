VeriSilicon IC Design Process Receives ISO 26262 Certification

Article By : VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

VeriSilicon's chip design process has obtained ISO 26262 automotive functional safety management system certification.

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd’s chip design process has obtained ISO 26262 automotive functional safety management system certification. The certificate was awarded by TÜV Rheinland.

By complying with the international standards, VeriSilicon can provide global customers with chip design services for their products that meet different levels of automotive safety integrity.

After auditing VeriSilicon’s entire chip design process and quality management system (QMS), TÜV Rheinland concluded that VeriSilicon’s chip design and management process, including functional safety management process, software and hardware development process, and ASIL-oriented functional safety analysis, are compliant with the requirements of ISO 26262:2018 Automotive Functional Safety Standard.

The certification demonstrates VeriSilicon’s comprehensive capabilities and qualifications to provide global customers with one-stop custom silicon services, such as chip and IP design and implementation, software development, to produce functional safety-compliant automotive chips. This is a significant milestone in VeriSilicon’s efforts to improve its business process and will strengthen its competitive advantages in automotive electronics applications. Previously, VeriSilicon’s ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0 IP had achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B certification, while certification of VeriSilicon’s other processor IPs is under way.

“As uptake of electrified and intelligent mobility accelerates, higher requirements are being placed on automotive-grade chips in terms of categories, performance, and iteration speed. Achieving the ISO 26262 automotive functional safety management system certification for VeriSilicon’s chip design process is a full recognition of our high standards and strict requirements of chip design process over the years,” said Dr. Wayne Dai, Chairman, President and CEO of VeriSilicon. “VeriSilicon has deep technical expertise and long-term plans in the field of automotive electronics, which is one of our strategic priorities. Going forward VeriSilicon will continue to provide safe, reliable, innovative, and advanced technologies for automotive electronic products.”