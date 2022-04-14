UTAC Selects Blue Yonder to Optimize Supply Chain Planning

Article By : Blue Yonder

UTAC has selected Blue Yonder's Luminate Planning to digitally transform its supply chain planning capabilities.

Singapore-based UTAC Holdings Ltd, a global semiconductor test and assembly services provider, is implementing Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Luminate Planning to optimize its complex manufacturing supply planning process and improve its scenario planning capabilities.

UTAC offers customers a full range of semiconductor assembly and test services in the following key product categories: analog, mixed-signal and logic, image sensor, MEMS, and discretes. UTAC customers consist of fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and wafer foundries. UTAC plans to work with Blue Yonder to significantly enhance its planning process, reduce planning cycle time and improve planner productivity.

With Blue Yonder, UTAC will be able to predict long-term capacity augmentation and investment decisions based on realistic planning scenarios; optimize capacity utilization to maximize production throughputs; provide accurate and rapid capacity and materials planning; and respond to customer inquiries with accuracy and speed.

“In today’s rapidly changing environment, our business scenarios are shifting as our customers make frequent and large order changes that impact our demand projections. Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning has the scenario and supply planning capabilities that will allow us to meet the needs of our customers and maintain a competitive edge in the marketplace,” said Regina Liew, chief procurement officer and senior vice president SCM, UTAC.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning, powered by Microsoft Azure, will allow UTAC to process, plan, and respond to changes in real-time, gaining supply chain agility to meet volatile demand. With supply planning capabilities, UTAC will be able to generate efficient and optimal capacity and production plans providing a high-level of customer service.

“A fast and efficient supply chain is a competitive differentiator in the very competitive outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) space. With our solutions, UTAC will be able to optimize their supply and production planning processes, which will provide them with an operating cost advantage and ensure they meet their customers’ needs,” said Antonio Boccalandro, APAC president, Blue Yonder.