USI Invests in Senscomm

Article By : USI

USI aims to strengthen its in-depth collaboration with Senscomm in the field of Wi-Fi technologies and products through its strategic investment.

USI has participated as a strategic investor in Senscomm Semiconductor Co. Ltd’s recently closed A2-round equity financing, where it successfully raised RMB300 million. USI aims to strengthen its in-depth collaboration with Senscomm in the field of Wi-Fi technologies and products through this strategic investment.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Suzhou, Senscomm is a fabless Wi-Fi chipset startup targeting mainland China’s huge Wi-Fi chip import substitution market, and is determined to becoming the leading domestic vendor of great value-for-money Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 chipsets. Compared to other domestic startup competitors, which mostly are relying on third parties’ licensing of core Wi-Fi IP, Senscomm possesses independent in-house development capacities for Wi-Fi chips’ entire baseband (PHY/MAC) as well as RF, enabling the company to provide domestic clients with customized services and local support. The new fund will mainly be used to prepare mass production of several chipsets, to sample Wi-Fi 7 AP Router chipset, and to further expand its team.

“Senscomm highly appreciates the recognition of our new strategic investors who have rigorously tested our first sample chipsets and decided to invest into Senscomm and leading our latest round of investment. We believe together with our valued partners such as Xiaomi, USI, etc., Senscomm is well positioned to develop more market-driven products and lead the way to become the leading company for connectivity chipsets,” said Michael Lee, CEO of Senscomm.

“USI has vast expertise in the application of SiP technology for the designing and manufacturing of RF modules, serving some of the best-known consumer electronics brand globally. Senscomm’s team has a strong R&D background coupled with a profound understanding of the market, and a leadership with global mindset. USI wishes to deepen collaboration with Senscomm. By leveraging Senscomm’s strong base band technology self-development capability, its great value-for-money Wi-Fi 6 product and pipeline products, USI wishes to collaborate with Senscomm on its product applications and turn innovative technologies into value for customers,” said Jinpeng Shi, SVP of Strategic Investment for USI.