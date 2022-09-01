USB Promoter Group Announces USB4 Version 2.0

Article By : USB Promoter Group

The new specification defines delivering up to 80Gbps over USB Type-C.

The USB Promoter Group has announced the pending release of the USB4 Version 2.0 specification, a major update to enable up to 80Gbps of data performance over the USB Type-C cable and connector.

The USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery (USB PD) specifications will also be updated to enable this higher level of data performance. All of these specification updates are expected to be published in advance of this year’s series of USB DevDays developer events planned for November.

Protocol updates are also being made to enable higher performance USB 3.2, DisplayPort and PCI Express (PCIe) data tunneling to best use the higher available bandwidth.

“Once again following USB tradition, this updated USB4 specification doubles data performance to deliver higher levels of functionality to the USB Type-C ecosystem,” said Brad Saunders, USB Promoter Group Chairman. “Solutions seeing the most benefit from this speed enhancement include higher-performance displays, storage, and USB-based hubs and docks.”

Key characteristics of the updated USB4 solution include up to 80Gbps operation, based on a new physical layer architecture, using existing 40Gbps USB Type-C passive cables and newly-defined 80Gbps USB Type-C active cables; updates to data and display protocols to better use the increase in available bandwidth; and backward compatibility with USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

USB Developer Days 2022 will include detailed technical training covering the latest updates to the USB4, USB Type-C, and USB PD specifications. Registration for the two scheduled events, November 1-2 in Seattle, WA and November 15-16 in Seoul, South Korea, will open shortly on the USB-IF website (www.usb.org).

This update is specifically targeted to developers at this time. Branding and marketing guidelines will be updated in the future to include USB 80Gbps both for identifying certified products and certified cables.