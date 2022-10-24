USB-IF Releases USB4 V2.0 Specs

Article By : USB Implementers Forum

USB-IF has published the USB4 Version 2.0, a major update to enable USB 80Gbps performance over the USB Type-C cable and connector.

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the support organization for the advancement and adoption of USB technology, has published the USB4 Version 2.0 specification, a major update to enable USB 80Gbps performance over the USB Type-C cable and connector. The updated USB4 specification doubles the maximum aggregate bandwidth of USB to the benefit of higher-performance displays, storage, and USB-based hubs and docks. The USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery (USB PD) specifications have also been updated to support this higher level of data performance.

“For engineers, USB4 is defined by its multi-protocol tunneling that architecturally differentiates it from its predecessors – USB 3.2 and USB 2.0,” said Brad Saunders, USB-IF Board Chair and CEO. “This updated technical specification extends USB4 speed and data protocol performance, enabling manufacturers to develop products that can deliver USB 80Gbps in addition to existing USB 40Gbps and USB 20Gbps to end users.”

Key characteristics of the updated USB 80Gbps solution include up to 80Gbps operation, utilizing a new physical layer architecture based on PAM3 signal encoding, over existing 40Gbps USB Type-C passive cables and newly defined 80Gbps USB Type-C active cables; updates to data and display protocols to better use the increase in available bandwidth; and backward compatibility with all previous versions of USB.

Guidelines for identifying certified USB 80Gbps solutions and cables will follow the new unified USB-IF branding and marketing program. As a reminder, USB specification names and technical terminology are not intended for use when describing USB capabilities to end consumers.

USB Developer Days 2022 (November 1-2, 2022 in Grand Hyatt Seattle, Seattle, Washington, USA, and November 15-16, 2022 in Grand Hyatt Seoul, Seoul, South Korea) will include detailed technical training covering the latest updates to the USB4, USB Type-C and USB PD specifications. Visit www.usb.org for the registration information for the two scheduled events, as well as to download the updated specifications for product developers.