Updates from Renesas on March 16 Earthquake

Article By : Renesas Electronics Corp.

Renesas provides updates on its three factories close to the epicenter of the recent earthquake in Japan.

A seismic intensity 6 upper earthquake struck the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on March 16 at 11:36 p.m. (Japan Standard Time). Renesas Electronics Corp. operates three factories close to the epicenter: Naka Factory (Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture), Takasaki Factory (Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture) and Yonezawa Factory (Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture).

The following are the status of Renesas Group’s factories in the region:

Naka Factory, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd

The production has temporarily halted immediately after the earthquake. Operation resumption will be decided based on factors including the state of the facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties to the employees.

Although there was a temporary blackout, power has been recovered since, and utility equipment have partly resumed operation. Renesas has initiated a safety assessment of the clean room from the morning of March 17 JST. Investigation of possible impacts to the equipment and products will be conducted once safety of the clean room has been confirmed.

Takasaki Factory, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd

The production has temporarily halted immediately after the earthquake. Operation resumption will be decided based on factors including the state of the facility. There were also no casualties.

Although there was a temporary blackout, power has been recovered since, and utility equipment have resumed operation. Renesas has begun investigating the safety and possible impacts to the equipment and products within the clean room from the morning of March 17.

Yonezawa Factory, Renesas Electronics Corp.

While operation has been suspended immediately after the earthquake, Renesas has partially resumed production for some test lines as of 8:00 March 17 JST. One employee suffered a minor bruise.

Renesas has begun investigating the safety and possible impacts to the equipment and products within the clean room from the morning of March 17 JST.

Renesas will make further announcements as soon as more information becomes available.

Impact on overall supply chain including the suppliers and partner companies: Renesas is still assessing the impact of the earthquake on its overall supply chain.