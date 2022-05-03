Unisem Wins MEMS Packaging Process Showdown at MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress

Article By : SEMI

Unisem showcased unique designs and effective packaging techniques to meet the needs of a wide range of MEMS and sensors customers.

Semiconductor assembly and test services provider Unisem has won the Packaging Process Showdown at MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress (MSTC) for its presentation MEMS Cavity Packages —The Applications, Options and Considerations. Unisem was chosen by more than 100 conference attendees gathered April 26-27 at the David Brower Center in Berkeley, California for insights into the latest MEMS and sensors trends and innovations. SEMI MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) stages the event.

Alan Evans, MEMS business development manager at Unisem, detailed the advantages of cavity packages and the wide variety of applications they support. Unisem joined Amkor Technology and Promex Industries at MSTC 2022 in showcasing unique designs and effective packaging techniques to meet the needs of a wide range of MEMS and sensors customers.

Roger Flynn, manager of MEMS and Sensor Products at Amkor, described the company’s platforms and building blocks that incorporate multiple sensors into a single package, while Richard Otte, president of Promex Industries, detailed his company’s approach and solutions to addressing MEMS assembly issues.

“Congratulations to Unisem, Amkor Technology, and Promex Industries for an enlightening and energetic Showdown,” said Tim Brosnihan, executive director of SEMI MSIG. “While winning is noteworthy, competing was really the accomplishment. MSTC attendees enjoyed lending their voices to an unscientific vote on the MEMS packaging process ideas that appeals most to their sense of what the market needs. The Showdown exemplifies how SEMI MSIG meets the needs of our members with timely technical and market insights.”

MSTC is an annual technical event that gathers technical experts in the field. Its sister events, MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit (September 6-8, 2022 in Grenoble, France) and the MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress (October 11-13, 2022 in San Diego, California), also highlight MEMS and sensors business trends and market opportunities.