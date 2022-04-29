Unisem Building New Semiconductor Production Facility in Malaysia

Article By : Unisem

Once completed, the Gopeng Plant will enable UNISEM to double the production capacity of its existing operations in Ipoh.

Unisem (M) Berhad recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the commencement of construction of its new semiconductor production facility on a 28.5-acre land in Gopeng, Perak, Malaysia (Gopeng Plant). Phase 1 of this new Gopeng Plant with an aggregate built up area of about 57,000 square meters with cleanroom facilities, is expected to be completed in April 2023 at an approximate cost of RM300 million.

Once completed and fully equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment, the Gopeng Plant will enable Unisem to better serve the needs of its customers with a broad portfolio of products and services. It will also enable Unisem to double the production capacity of its existing operations in Ipoh.

Unisem first established its semiconductor production facility in Simpang Pulai, Ipoh, Perak and commenced production in 1992. Over the years, Unisem has fully utilized the 15-acre piece of land with a total built-up area of about 570,000 square feet and has 3,500 employees currently.

“The building of this flagship facility at Gopeng reflects the view of the Board that Malaysia remains an important destination in the global semiconductor supply chain. The Gopeng Plant will further create more high value job opportunities for Malaysians whilst contributing to the country’s exports,” said John Chia Sin Tet, Chairman/Group Managing Director of Unisem. “We wish to thank the Perak state government, MIDA and all the local authorities for their support, encouragement and granting us the necessary approvals for the construction of our flagship facility in Perak.”