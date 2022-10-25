UMC Receives Best Foundry Award from Infineon

Article By : United Microelectronics Corp.

The award recognizes UMC's dedication to manufacturing excellence and strong commitment to support customers amid recent supply chain disruptions.

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) was named “Best Silicon Foundry (CMOS)” by Infineon Technologies AG, recognizing UMC’s dedication to manufacturing excellence and strong commitment to support customers amid recent supply chain disruptions. The award was presented to UMC during Infineon’s 2022 Global Supplier Day, which took place in Kuala Lumpur on October 13.

“Infineon highly appreciates UMC’s commitment and extra capacity support amid unprecedented supply chain disruptions over the past two years. UMC has been a reliable manufacturing partner for Infineon for more than two decades, and I’m pleased to further leverage our synergistic relationship and deepen collaboration across several market segments,” said Rutger Wijburg, Chief Operating Officer of Infineon.

“It is a great honor to receive this recognition from Infineon, a technology leader in automotive electronics and a longtime partner of UMC. We strive to earn trust from customers by providing consistent quality, dependable capacity, and relevant technologies that align with their product roadmaps,” said Steven Liu, Vice President of Europe and Japan Sales at UMC. “We are excited to grow together with Infineon as we pursue high growth markets benefiting from the ongoing transformation in the automotive industry as well as the rise in 5G and AIoT.”