UMC Again Leads Semiconductor Foundries in 2022 DJSI

Article By : United Microelectronics Corp.

UMC has once again achieved top ranking among its semiconductor foundry peers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

United Microelectronics Corp. has once again achieved top ranking among its semiconductor foundry peers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), its 15 consecutive year of inclusion in one of the most important benchmarks for corporate sustainability performance. This year, UMC has been selected as a member of both the DJSI’s World Index and Emerging Markets Index.

Inclusion in the indices is determined by the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which scores companies based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. The World Index, DJSI’s main global index, represents the top 10% of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index, while the Emerging Markets Index selects its components from 800 companies across 20 emerging markets.

“As a leading IC manufacturer, UMC recognizes that we have an important role to play in driving sustainable development within our industry and beyond. Driven by the belief that sustainability and a company’s long-term success go hand in hand, UMC has developed a sustainability blueprint to converge the Company’s business strategy and ESG goals,” said UMC Co-President SC Chien. “We are thrilled to deliver another strong performance in the DJSI ranking, demonstrating our commitment to unleash the power of technology for a better, more sustainable future.”

Based on this year’s CSA results, as of December 10, UMC ranked first out of the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group for the Environmental and Governance & Economic dimensions, achieving full scores in categories including policy influence, environmental reporting, and product stewardship. In the Social dimension, the company performed well in categories including social reporting, human capital development, and privacy protection.

Sustainability in action at UMC

UMC is the first semiconductor foundry globally to commit to net zero emissions and to obtain validation of climate targets by the Science Based Targets Initiative. The company also achieved significant progress in the “Green 2025” initiative, which aims for 15% reduction in water and electricity consumption, and 25% waste reduction from 2015 levels.

The company’s comprehensive training programs and diversified employee benefits continue to attract and retain talent, and it remains a long-time sponsor of youth empowerment programs through the UMC Science and Culture Foundation.

On top of this, ESG was added to performance metrics for executive compensation, aligning management’s interests with sustainability goals.

UMC’s board of directors currently has the highest proportion of female directors in the foundry industry, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to increase diversity.

Last but not least, the company has a robust system in place for intellectual property protection.