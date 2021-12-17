TSMC Unveils Recipients of 2021 Excellent Performance Awards

Article By : TSMC

TSMC has presented the recipients of its 2021 Excellent Performance Awards.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) has presented its 2021 Excellent Performance Awards to show appreciation for global suppliers who helped the company successfully expand its fabs, broaden its global footprint, and collaborated to do their part for manufacturing excellence and semiconductor industry development in the face of the continuous challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, TSMC has continued to work closely with suppliers of equipment, raw materials, packaging, testing, facilities, IT systems, and environmental and waste management services through close digital communication to enhance cutting-edge technology capabilities, overcome technology and supply challenges, and achieve the Company’s targets.

As a global corporate citizen, TSMC also shoulders its due corporate responsibilities. In addition to being the world’s first semiconductor company to join RE100, it has also proactively responded to the net zero emissions initiative, setting a target of net zero emissions by 2050. The Company published its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report with the goal of expanding green influence and driving the industry towards a low-carbon supply chain. At the same time, TSMC hopes to work with suppliers to implement environmental sustainability goals with tangible actions.

“Although the global supply chain faced numerous challenges in 2021, TSMC successfully implemented its expansion plans at home and abroad with the cooperation of its suppliers,” said J.K. Lin, Senior Vice President of Information Technology and Materials Management & Risk Management at TSMC. “Looking ahead, TSMC will continue to work with global suppliers to grow together and build a sustainable supply chain.”

TSMC expresses its sincere appreciation to all suppliers for their continuous support, and presents its Excellent Performance Award to 13 outstanding equipment, materials and facilities service suppliers in recognition of their contributions.

The list of winners of the 2021 TSMC Excellent Performance Award is as follows (in alphabetical order):

Applied Materials Inc. – Excellent Technology Collaboration

ASM International – Excellent Production Support

ASML Holding N.V. – Excellent Technology Collaboration

Canon Inc. – Excellent Production Support

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd – Excellent Production Support and Green Manufacturing

Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co. Ltd – Excellent Production Support

Fu Tsu Construction Co. Ltd – Excellent Production Support

JSR Corp. – Excellent Technology Collaboration

Lam Research Corp. – Excellent Production Support

Merck – Excellent Technology Collaboration

Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd – Excellent Production Support

SUMCO Corp. – Excellent Production Support

Tokyo Electron Ltd – Excellent Technology Collaboration