Trio-Tech Resumes Operations at Tianjin Facility

Article By : Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech has resumed full operations at its facility in Tianjin, China.

Trio-Tech International, a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, and manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, has resumed full operations at its facility in Tianjin, China.

“On Thursday, January 20, the Tianjin City Government removed the lockdown measures and we commenced resuming operations at our facility. By Friday, January 21, 2022, our Tianjin operations achieved 100% operating capacity. We are actively working on our production output to catch up with backlog,” said Trio-Tech CEO S.W. Yong.

Trio-Tech Tianjin was in full cooperation with the lockdown mandate imposed by the Tianjin City Government. “We are resuming operations cautiously with stringent health and safety measures as required by the local government mandate. Throughout the lockdown, our primary concern has been the safety of our employees, customers, suppliers and the Tianjin community as a whole. We expect to continue working closely with local authorities to achieve safe, long-term, COVID-19 compliant operations consistent with the needs of the Tianjin City authorities,” added Yong.