Trimble GNSS Receiver Module Designed for Industrial Autonomy Applications

Article By : Trimble

Trimble's BD9250 dual-frequency OEM GNSS receiver module delivers high-accuracy positioning for a range of high volume, autonomous-ready applications.

Trimble’s BD9250 dual-frequency OEM GNSS receiver module supports the Trimble RTX correction services. The receiver is designed to deliver high-accuracy positioning for a range of high volume, autonomous-ready applications used in the agriculture, construction, robotics and logistics industries worldwide.

The BD9250 is a compact receiver with an industry-standard form factor and pinout, allowing for easy system integration and configuration. Equipped with Trimble’s advanced ProPoint positioning engine, the BD9250 delivers robust and accurate positioning. It is compatible with Trimble RTX correction services or RTK and supports all major GNSS constellations, including GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS and NavIC. Support for the Indian NavIC S-Band signal is also available with the Trimble BD9250s version. The receivers include the capability to enable system integrators to choose either the L2 orL5 frequency to optimize signal performance and maximize the number of measurements available to the GNSS engine.

“The BD9250 provides centimeter-level RTX accuracy without the need of a base station,” said Finlay Wood, general manager, off-road, Trimble Autonomy. “This OEM GNSS board is ideal for high-volume autonomy applications that require precise positioning, without sacrificing accuracy, availability or integrity—enabling integrators to bring systems to market faster.”

The Trimble BD9250 and BD9250s evaluation receiver modules and the Trimble RTX correction service subscription are available now.