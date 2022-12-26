Toshiba Building New Facility to Expand Power Semiconductor Production Capacity

Article By : Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp.

Toshiba will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors to boost its production capacity.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors at its Himeji Operations – Semiconductor, in Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan. Construction will start in June 2024, with production scheduled to start in spring 2025. The project will more than double Toshiba’s automotive power semiconductor production capacity at Himeji, against fiscal 2022.

Power devices are essential components for managing and reducing power consumption in all kinds of electronic equipment, and for saving energy. Above all other products, demand for low-voltage MOSFETs (metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors), a Toshiba focus technology, is expected to see continued growth with the progress of vehicle electrification and the automation of industrial equipment. Toshiba has decided to meet this demand growth with construction of the new back-end facility.

Going forward, Toshiba will expand its power semiconductor business and boost competitiveness by offering high efficiency, high reliability products in response to fast growing demand, and to contribute to carbon neutrality.