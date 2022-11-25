Toshiba Bags Award at AspenCore WEAA 2022

Article By : Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp.

Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, the Shanghai-based subsidiary of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp., has received an award under the “Power Semiconductor/Driver of the Year” category in AspenCore’s World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) 2022.

US-based AspenCore is one of the world’s leading technology media groups. Every year, its highly regarded WEAA recognize companies and individuals that have made outstanding contributions to innovation and advancing the electronics industry. This year, Toshiba’s XPQR3004PB MOSFET, a strategic low-volta ge metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor, took the award for “Power Semiconductor/Driver of the Year.”

“We are delighted to be recognized by the prestigious WEAA. This is the fifth year in a row one of our products has taken an award. Toshiba is determined to continue to lead the way in providing the automotive industry and other sectors with power electronics that improve the operating efficiency of equipment and advance carbon neutrality,” said Tsutomu Nomura, President of Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai).

Launched in this fiscal year, XPQR3004PB is an N-channel, 40V low-voltage MOSFET for automotive applications. It is suitable for battery switches in eco-friendly vehicles and driving assist motors in mild hybrids. It is Toshiba’s most advanced UMOS IX die and is clipped to L-TOGL™ package. AspenCore noted its high current, high heat dissipation capability and high reliability.