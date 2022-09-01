Toshiba 3rd-Gen SiC MOSFETs Targeted at Industrial Applications

Article By : Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp.

Toshiba's 3rd-generation SiC MOSFETs that deliver low on-resistance and significantly reduced switching loss.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. has launched new power devices, the “TWxxNxxxC series,” its 3rd generation silicon carbide(SiC) MOSFETs, that deliver low on-resistance and significantly reduced switching loss. Ten products, five 1200V and five 650V products, have started shipping.

The new products reduce on-resistance per unit area (R DS(ON) A) by about 43%, allowing the drain-source on-resistancegate-drain charge (R DS(ON) Q gd ), an important index that represents the relationship between conduction loss and switching loss, to be lowered by about 80%. This cuts the switching loss by about 20%, and lowers both on-resistance and switching loss. The new products contribute to higher equipment efficiency.

Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup of power devices and to enhance its production facilities, and aims to realize a carbon-free economy by providing high-performance power devices that are easy to use.