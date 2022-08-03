Top Pain Points of Today’s Oscilloscope Users

Article By : Tektronix

Here's how engineers can test and measure whatever they want and wherever they want without the need to choose between performance and portability.

What does real innovation in an oscilloscope look like? For us at Tektronix, it looks like building relationships with our customers, asking a lot of questions, and listening to discover what barriers were previously standing in their way.

Our extensive conversations oscilloscope users uncovered several unaddressed pain points in test and measurement:

• Engineers need to test and measure both in the lab AND in the field, which typically requires using at least two different scopes.

• Students and new engineers told us that it can be intimidating to learn and use traditional oscilloscopes because of the number of buttons and knobs. A high-resolution touch-screen display was much more approachable for the new engineer, but the tactile reinforcement of pressing a button or turning a knob to get a precise measurement was still needed.

• A critical pain point expressed was that an oscilloscope’s user interface (UI) can change significantly from one scope to the next, requiring customers to relearn how to use each instrument.

• Not all engineers power their oscilloscopes using batteries but having battery power is crucial when out in the field.

Innovative Solutions for Engineers

At Tektronix, real innovation ultimately means providing solutions that customers truly want and need to continue pushing the limits and boundaries of what the future of innovation will be.

Taking a user-centered approach to developing the new scope unlocked key insights and led us to identify the big problem we could solve for them: engineers wanted to be able to test and measure whatever they wanted, wherever they wanted without the need to choose between performance and portability.

Introducing the 2 Series MSO – The Scope that Works Where You Do

The 2 Series MSO is so small, it’s kind of a big deal. Weighing in at less than 1.8kg and just 40mm thin. This tiny, yet mighty scope can go seamlessly from bench to field and back again. Plus, with the battery option giving you hours of cordless power, you’ll discover a whole new level of freedom on the job.

• 70MHz–500MHz bandwidth range

• 10.1-inch touchscreen display

• 2 or 4 analog channels + optional 16 channel MSO*

• 2.5GS/s max sample rate

• 8 hours of unplugged testing with optional battery pack

• 50MHz AFG, 4-bit DPG* for simulating the circuit under test

Modern Touchscreen with Simple Controls

The 2 Series MSO shares the same award-winning touchscreen interface and simplified control panel as our other oscilloscopes. With the intuitive feel of a mobile device, you’ll be debugging your designs in no time.

Comprehensive Analysis for Fast Insight

Comprehensive analysis capabilities with 36 automated measurements, advanced math, FFT with gating, search and mark, limit, and eye mask.

Free Up Space on Your Bench

Customize your workspace with an endless variety of VESA compatible accessories including the arm attachment or monitor stand, use the rackmount kit for the production environment, or even hang it just where you need it.

Software for Remote Work and Team Collaboration

Engineers around the world are quickly adopting a remote-based work culture which brings a set of unique challenges to those that rely on a collaborative environment. Natively integrated software tools that allow you to collaborate, troubleshoot and debug your designs across time zones include:

TekDrive

A test and measurement data workspace in the cloud where you can upload, store, organize and share any file from a connected device. You can perform analysis on a waveform and save it back to the cloud for immediate viewing and feedback from peers.

TekScope PC Analysis Software

Access your oscilloscope remotely from a PC or mobile device. You can view and analyze waveforms, perform measurements, and decode serial buses.

*Available with future software releases.