Top 9 Growth Opportunities in the Industrials Market for 2022

Article By : Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's experts present strategic insights on key trends such as manufacturing 5.0, sustainability, and smart lifecycle services.

Organizations in the industrial technologies market are readjusting their supply chains to meet growing demand, presenting lucrative opportunities for market participants. While organizations will continue to emphasize technology, companies that adopt innovative business models and adapt to changing consumer preferences are expected to flourish.

Frost & Sullivan forecasts that the global industrial technologies market is estimated to hit revenues of $200 billion by 2025.

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan’s team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: ROAD TO 2022: Spotlight on Top 9 Growth Opportunities in the Industrials Market for 2022 – What’s Next?

“The imperative for companies and countries to anticipate global and specific trends that will have a profound impact on people, businesses, and nations has become paramount. Several aspects present lucrative opportunities to leverage from an ‘industrial’ standpoint. Technology, regulation, sustainable and responsible decisions need to be made now, and these forecasted trends are the first step toward achieving all preset goals,” said Kiran Unni, Vice President, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

Gain insights into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, and future developments in the following areas:

Manufacturing 5.0

Energy transition—hydrogen

Sustainability

Carbon capture and utilization

Smart lifecycle services

Intelligent edge services

Connected cars

6G analysis

Shortage of chip sets