TMYTEK Highlights mmWave Innovations

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

Su-Wei Chang of TMYTEK discusses their mmWave innovations and how these technologies are helping engineers reduce their development time.

In this interview with EE Times Asia, Su-Wei Chang, President of TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK), discusses their millimeter wave (mmWave) innovations and how these technologies are helping engineers reduce their development time, from prototyping to production, in applications ranging from 5G to satellite communications.

He highlights some of the major pain points of their customers and how they are addressing those issues, as well as provides insights on their latest technology developments.

Watch the interview below.

