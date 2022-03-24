TMYTEK, DuPont, Chroma, and ADIVIC to Demo SATCOM Solutions at SATELLITE 2022

Article By : TMY Technology Inc.

TMYTEK is collaborating with DuPont, Chroma, and ADIVIC to supply mmWave solutions for 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications.

TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK) is collaborating with DuPont, Chroma ATE Inc., and ADIVIC to supply millimeter-wave solutions for 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications. Together, they showcased the SATCOM electronic steering antenna (ESA) and the user terminal test solution at the Taiwan Space Exhibition (Booth 743) during the SATELLITE 2022 in Washington, DC.

TMYTEK announced the strategic partnership with DuPont Microcircuit and Components Materials (DuPont MCM), the low temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) material systems provider; Chroma, a supplier of automated test systems and measurement instruments; and ADIVIC, a Chroma subsidiary, and a major wireless communication test and measurement solutions provider in Taiwan.

TMYTEK is targeting the SATCOM market with a one-stop solution that is capable of design, fabrication, and testing. In collaboration with DuPont MCM, TMYTEK demonstrated a 256-element commercial and defense-ready LTCC Ka-band antenna array measuring 12-by-12cm. In another demonstration, TMYTEK integrated a Chroma and ADIVIC semiconductor final test turnkey solution with handler, OTA test chamber, tri-temp control unit, digital and RF tester with an efficient codebook and rebuilt algorithm. The solution also includes TMYTEK’s up/down converter with a broadband frequency range of 10 to 50GHz, which supports all SATCOM applications.

Ethan Lin, TMYTEK Co-Founder and Vice President, spoke at the SATELLITE 2022 conference about “Redefining Smallsat Ground Systems & Infrastructure” and the challenges of designing cutting-edge ground systems, antennas, and terminals for today’s robust small satellite networks alongside other extraordinary people.

“During the SATCOM boom, the electronically guided flat panel antenna is projected to play a critical role. We are thrilled to be a part of this great communication technology achievement with our superior engineering capability in the Ku/Ka band electronic steering arrays,” said Lin.

“We are very pleased to work with TMYTEK to develop LTCC Ku/Ka band antenna array. The combined features of strong mechanical strength, high thermal conductivity, low loss characteristics and good thermal stability make DuPont MCM GreenTape material system an ideal choice. It enables design flexibility for TMYTEK to deliver excellent antenna performance,” said Yu-Ling Hsiao, Global Technology Leader, DuPont MCM.

TMYTEK empowers industrial inventions to reach the market faster by transforming the mmWave RF front-end with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamformer, implementing phased arrays with modern AiP technology (Ku/ Ka-band), and redefining the OTA testing methodology.