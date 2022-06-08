TI Processors Enable Low-power Edge AI

Expanding on its history of delivering highly integrated processors, Texas Instruments’ (TI) Sitara AM62 processors help expand edge artificial intelligence (AI) processing into next-generation applications. The low-power design of the new processors enables support for dual-screen displays and small-size human-machine interface (HMI) applications.

The next generation of HMI will bring new ways of interacting with machines, such as enabling gesture recognition to give commands in a noisy factory environment or enabling the control of machines by phones or tablets with a wireless connection. Adding edge AI features to HMI applications, including machine vision, analytics and predictive maintenance, can help bring a new meaning to HMI that goes beyond a mere interface to enable human-machine interaction. AM62 processors bring analytics to edge devices at low power, including suspend states as low as 7mW and no need to design for thermal considerations, which can give engineers flexibility to deploy these capabilities in size-constrained applications or industrial environments.

The AM62 processor brings low-cost analytics to HMI devices by enabling basic camera-based image processing and edge AI functions, such as detecting and recognizing objects. AM62 processors also enable dual-screen, full high-definition displays and support for multiple operating systems, including Mainline Linux and Android operating systems. AM62 processors also support both wired and wireless connectivity interfaces.

AM62 processors can reduce power consumption in industrial applications by as much as 50% compared to competing devices, enabling an application powered by AA batteries to remain on for over 1,000 hours. This is possible through a simplified power architecture; the device features only two dedicated power rails and five power modes. Deep sleep mode at <5mW enables longer battery life, while an active power of <1.5W is made possible by a core voltage of 0.75 V. Reducing system power consumption extends battery life and helps engineers meet design requirements for handheld or size-constrained devices that can be deployed anywhere. Achieving optimal power performance is further simplified with the new TPS65219, a companion PMIC specifically designed to meet AM62 processor power supply requirements.