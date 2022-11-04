TI Launches Matter-enabled Wireless MCU Software

Article By : Texas Instruments Inc.

TI has launched Matter-enabled software development kits for Wi-Fi and Thread SimpleLink wireless MCUs that will streamline adoption of the Matter protocol in IoT applications.

Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) has launched Matter-enabled software development kits for Wi-Fi and Thread SimpleLink wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that will streamline adoption of the Matter protocol in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The software builds on TI’s close involvement with the Connectivity Standards Alliance and innovation in the 2.4-GHz connectivity space.

Engineers can use the new software and wireless MCUs such as the CC3235SF and CC2652R7 to create ultra-low-power and secure, battery-powered smart home and industrial automation IoT applications that seamlessly connect with devices across proprietary ecosystems.

“In a matter of weeks, we’re quickly seeing alliance members building on the new capabilities of Matter and bringing innovation to the ecosystem, in this case a streamlined approach for MCUs and IoT applications over Wi-Fi and Thread,” said Chris LaPre, Head of Technology at the Connectivity Standards Alliance. “TI’s new wireless MCUs for IoT applications will help designers seamlessly and securely connect with interoperable Matter devices.”

TI will demonstrate the Matter protocol’s ability to enable smarter EV charging management at home in Booth 157, Hall C4 at electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany, November 15-18.

“As a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology, we are pleased to be a part of the alliance to drive Matter forward in the HVAC business. At Grundfos, we strongly believe that collaboration will be key to reaching our innovation and sustainability goals,” said Anders Johanson, SVP and Head of Group Technology & Innovation, Grundfos Holding A/S. “Our collaboration with TI to bring low-power, Matter-enabled radio solutions to the market will play an important role in delivering comfort to our end users and reducing energy consumption in HVAC systems – helping reduce carbon emissions.”

The Matter protocol

Matter is a royalty-free connectivity protocol developed by the alliance, formerly the Zigbee Alliance. Matter runs on Thread and Wi-Fi network layers and uses Bluetooth® Low Energy for commissioning, allowing devices from different ecosystems to communicate, even if they are manufactured by different brands. By providing a unified application layer based on proven technologies, manufacturers can leverage this open-source protocol to accelerate IoT development.

As a board member of the alliance and one of the participants in the development of Matter, TI can help engineers build wider and more interconnected IoT ecosystems – overcoming current compatibility challenges caused by otherwise fragmented ecosystems. In addition to working alongside the alliance, TI is also a contributor within the Thread Group and a member of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

New TI SimpleLink wireless MCUs can help designers reduce standby power consumption up to 70% in Thread applications compared to competing devices, extending battery life up to four years while using five-second polling. For long-range connectivity applications, the highly efficient integrated power amplifier in these wireless MCUs enables reliable connectivity by consuming 101 mA at +20dBm – the industry’s lowest power consumption – further reducing battery power consumption at higher output power.

Designers of Matter-enabled Wi-Fi applications can leverage TI’s dual-band, multilayer security approach to protect device data and secure against cyberthreats without the need for additional external components.