The Way Forward for Connected Vehicles

Article By : EETimes Asia

EETimes Taiwan, in partnership with Taipei AMPA and Autotronics Taipei, yesterday held a roundtable discussion on intelligent connected vehicles.

In the IoV Smart Connected Car Technology Seminar and Forum, Nitin Dahad, EETimes Correspondent and Embedded.com Editor-in-Chief, talks with Simon Teng, Senior Director, Automotive Partnership of ARM; Gabriel Chou, Deputy Director of Product Marketing at Macronix; Jeff Yen, Director of Technical Marketing at NVIDIA; and Alex Jeng, Secretary-General of Taiwan Telematics Industry Association (TTIA) about the challenges and opportunities in the connected vehicles space, the latest developments and innovations, and what’s next for the industry.