The Physics of the Electric Bass

Article By : Giovanni Di Maria

Beyond the very low timbres, which give color and feeling to the music, the electric bass provides many insights into physics and mathematics, which must be observed and studied very carefully.

A song’s harmony and rhythm are greatly enhanced by the addition of an electric bass. Many people do not understand its function, but simply removing it from the musical base reveals how the result is a song devoid of emotion and sound. Beyond the very low timbres, which give color and feeling to the music, the electric bass provides many insights into physics and mathematics, which must be observed and studied very carefully.

Natural vibrations

Any sound is generated by a vibration. Every object that vibrates emits a sound, be it a bell, a string, a drum, or a piece of metal. Even the wind, if properly channeled, can generate a sound.

Every object vibrates at its own natural speed, which is known as the “natural frequency.” The human ear can hear only vibrations that occur at a speed between 20 Hz and 20,000 Hz. Slower or faster ones can be heard only by animals and special acoustic sensors. The pitch of a sound is measured in hertz, which counts the number of oscillations per second. Note A (A) above middle C on the piano has a frequency of 440 Hz, while the same note on the electric bass string is three octaves lower (55 Hz). The frequency halves for each octave lower, while it doubles for each octave higher.

The electric bass

An electric bass looks like an electric guitar, but its functionality is different. It is a stringed musical instrument that generates sounds with very low and engaging frequencies. It performs a rhythmic and harmonic function simultaneously. This article will not, of course, deal with the musical aspects of the instrument, but it will delve into concepts that fall within the field of physics. The bass guitar can have four, five, or six strings, but the most common instrument has four strings, is made of stainless steel or nickel, and is the amplified instrument analogue of the double bass. The tuning of the four-string electric bass is as follows, starting with the largest string:

Note E (E): 41.20-Hz frequency

Note A (A): 55.00-Hz frequency

Note D (D): 73.42-Hz frequency

Note G (G): 98.00-Hz frequency

Figure 1 shows the graphical spectrum of the frequencies generated by the four strings of the electric bass guitar. The sounds are generated by plucking the strings. As can be seen, the spectrum is not perfect, and there is the presence of some higher harmonics. This is because the instrument’s metal strings are not capable of generating a perfect sinusoidal signal. But this fact is not synonymous with imperfection, and the waveforms generated by the instrument contribute to the characteristic sound of the electric bass.

Figure 1: The acoustic spectrum generated by the four strings of the electric bass guitar

Musical notes are managed by mathematics

Mathematics and music seem like two separate fields, the former using the brain and the latter using the heart. Instead, mathematics also manages to enter the field of music. Any events that regulate frequencies, rhythms, timings, and note types are organized together in many mathematical laws (see the graph in Figure 2). The human auditory system can decode sound signals only in a narrow frequency range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz (audible band). Outside this window, it cannot hear anything. There is a close relationship between the frequencies of sounds and their musical notes. If one imagines a scale of semitones between Note C (musical octave number 1) of 16.35 Hz and Note B (musical octave number 9) of 7,902.13 Hz, a precise exponential mathematical relationship exists:

where a is the constant 15.4338, b is the constant 1.0594, f is the frequency to be calculated, and x is the order number of the note. (For example, Note A has the numbers 10, 22, 34, 46, 58, 70, 82, 94, 106, etc.).

Figure 2: Sound frequencies are closely related to the notes of the musical scale.

Another interesting relationship makes it possible to calculate the frequency of the other notes by knowing the frequency of Note A of the reference octave:

where f_rif is the frequency of Note A of the reference octave and N is the number of semitones away from the reference note.

The first formula is, of course, more general and adaptable to any context. It generates the frequencies listed in the following table, simply providing the sequential order number of the note, between 1 and 120.

The tuning of the electric bass

The tuning of the four strings of the electric bass guitar is the same as that of the first four strings of the guitar and includes the pitches E (E), A (A), D (D), and G (G), respectively. The particularity of this tuning is that the four notes are the same musical interval apart (see Figure 3). But there is another peculiarity in electric bass tuning. The ratio of the frequency of one string to that of the next string is always equal to the constant:

Figure 3: Any note and the upper octave note always have the same position on the keyboard.

In other words, any jump, interval, and chord configuration can be set on any string and is the same for all strings. These features make the bass player’s job somewhat easier. During tuning (see tuners in Figure 4), tension is applied to the strings until the exact note is reached. The strings are constructed to withstand great tension. The vibration of a string occurs at a certain frequency because after it is plucked, it is fixed at two ends, represented by the bridge and the capo. In years past, tuning was done by ear, but this was difficult due to the low frequencies involved. Later, acoustic tuners were built, which took the audio signal directly from the pickup of the electric bass and sent it to the measuring instrument. Only recently have special tuners been developed that can sense the mechanical vibrations of the neck and show the result on a display. They are very convenient because in addition to their inherent precision, they can carry out tuning in a very noisy and acoustically disturbed environment. In any case, those with an electronics lab can carry out tuning with an oscilloscope or a good frequency meter.

Figure 4: The quality of electric bass tuners has increased over time.

Good tuning depends very much on the physical structure of the instrument and the type of static and dynamic materials used (wood, strings, metal, etc.). The physical form of the electric bass is also of fundamental importance, especially in the physics of vibrations and resonances. Even if the instrument is not acoustic but electric, some unwanted resonances could be established that could drastically alter the sound picked up by the pickups (see simulations in Figure 5). The phenomenon of resonances, harmonics, and vibrations is more evident in acoustic instruments, and they cause real transient deformations, obviously in the order of thousandths of a millimeter. These natural frequencies (called Eigen frequencies) are discrete frequencies at which the system is predisposed to vibrate. When it vibrates at a certain natural frequency, the structure deforms. Under certain conditions, a string begins to vibrate autonomously when there are other sound waves of similar frequency in its vicinity. The string begins to vibrate without being plucked or touched. The acoustic sound vibrates the string through the air. The whole system therefore vibrates at the same frequency. This phenomenon is called resonance.

Figure 5: The physical part of the electric bass has several natural frequencies, at which the entire system vibrates.

An interesting effect that can be created with the electric bass (but also with the electric guitar) is that of harmonics. Natural harmonics are sounds that can be produced by creating a knot, through slight pressure (almost a grazing) at certain precise points on the vibrating string, as follows:

In the middle of the string, at the 12th fret

At one-third of the string, at the seventh fret

At a quarter of the string, at the fifth fret

At one-fifth of the string, at the fourth and ninth frets

Natural harmonics can be used to create chords, with very striking musical effects.

A simple electric bass amplifier

Commercial amplifiers are a gold mine of technology when it comes to the reproduction of low frequencies. A good electric bass amplifier should possess the following minimum characteristics:

The presence of a subwoofer with a diameter of at least 10 inches

A bandwidth from 0 Hz to 200 Hz

Possibility of adjusting the different tones

High power and protection against high peaks

In any case, for small home reproductions, the circuit diagram reproduced in Figure 6 is more than sufficient. It is designed with the LM386 integrated circuit for low-voltage operation. By default, the gain is set internally to 20, but the addition of an external resistor and a capacitor between Pin 1 and Pin 8 gives the possibility of adjusting the gain to any value between 20 and 200. The inputs are referenced to ground, while the output is automatically biased to half the supply voltage, which must be between 4 V and 12 V DC. The configuration adopted in the circuit diagram enhances the low-frequency notes.

Figure 6: The circuit diagram of a small audio bass amplifier

Conclusion

Music encapsulates many concepts in physics and mathematics. Vibrations, frequencies, periods, musical notes, perturbations in the air, special effects, and many others can be contemplated in such art. The study of the physical and mathematical laws that bind and describe the various laws makes it possible to know the entire behavior of the system so that all of its characteristics can be controlled and its behavior predicted.