The Key to Navigating Complex Material Supply Chains

Navigating the complexity of material supply chains and mastering data analytics is key to chip growth.
The chip shortage continues to challenge the industry. Many issues still prevail and one that has become a central global challenge is the scarcity of raw materials. Raw materials ranging from aluminum, cobalt, copper, silicon, tungsten, and more are critical to product innovation and semiconductor manufacturing.
This has created a critical need for more data to expedite product development processes, enhance material quality, and help make production more efficient — especially with the acceleration of everything digital. Combining data management with the right materials will enable the advancement of semiconductor products.
The sheer complexity of both the supply chain and the semiconductor manufacturing process prevents any one company from adequately controlling it on its own. Navigating this complexity through data is imperative for sustained growth of the industry
New manufacturing investments from major semiconductor companies to expand capacity demonstrates the industry’s commitment to addressing the chip shortage and supply chain issues. These new fabs are creating a growing demand for equipment and materials to fulfill the future exponential growth.
As smart factories come online, digitally connected machines and robots continuously collect data. Additional technologies in these advanced factories, such as augmented/virtual reality and predictive maintenance, process large volumes of data. This valuable data can be used to monitor, control, and optimize the production processes.
An important prerequisite for mastering the growing flood of data is to collect a wide data base that stretches across the value chain. For example, some raw material manufacturing processes or supply sources have become highly concentrated in a region or individual countries. Scouting of alternative supply sources can be accelerated by using advanced analytics that predicts the impact of a new raw material source on finished goods.
To succeed in the future, companies need to rethink how to acquire and work with materials they need and collaborate across the industry.
More data, integration capabilities needed
In addition to this new influx of data from smart factories, semiconductor chip architectures and processes have become much more complex, requiring more elements in the periodic table. A few decades ago, less than 10 elements were used in chip processes. Now, with the explosion of data and digitization, 50 to 70 of the elements are used, with even more under scrutiny.
Materials are also an integral part of innovation, and using the right materials in solving critical challenges to develop new products can lead to new breakthroughs. As an example, integrating materials solutions can help solve critical challenges such as pattern transfer, 3D scaling, and atomic scale processing and integration.
With a broader range of materials being used to produce semiconductor products, the ability to integrate and package these materials to streamline the manufacturing process is increasingly critical.
This is an area in which EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is involved. The focus is on providing material solutions across all steps of the manufacturing process to help solve these challenges with a commitment to data analysis and management. As a result, best practices can be identified for companies to expedite innovation, enhance product quality, manage supply chain, and ultimately help solve customers’ pain points.
Below are steps companies can take to use data and accelerate the development of new products:
The demand for more materials has never been greater, and it’s only been exacerbated by the chip shortage and supply chain issues. Digitalization can be a company’s differentiation factor to stay ahead of the competition. To be successful in today’s digital landscape, companies need to rethink how to acquire and work with materials they need and collaborate across the industry.
Mastering data analytics is at the center of this and will be key to driving future semiconductor innovation. Adopting new digital technologies and collaboration tools will enable companies to manage the data explosion with the right materials. This will help companies innovate faster, optimize production, and achieve greater supply chain transparency.
This article was originally published on EE Times.
Anand Nambiar is an executive vice president and the head of semiconductor materials at EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KgaA, Darmstadt, Germany.