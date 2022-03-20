Thailand’s Tablet Market Soars 77% in 2021

Article By : International Data Corp.

Thailand's tablet shipments reached 2 million units, growing 76.9% year-over-year due to stay-at-home demand for working, learning, and entertainment.

“As the pandemic persisted, the Thai government suggested that schools and universities conduct activities online, resulting in tremendous demand among students. A shift towards a more inclusive digital world made devices like tablets more of a necessity than a luxury, driving the Thai tablet market to almost double from 1.2 million units in 2020,” said Teerit Paowan, Market Analyst Client Devices at IDC Thailand.

However, supply could not catch up with demand. With ongoing supply chain challenges, prominent brands like Apple and Samsung could not fulfill all of it, allowing newcomers like Xiaomi and realme to step in.

Shipments are expected to be flat in 2022 due to saturation, but that is still almost twice the size of pre-pandemic 2019. “In the long run, the tablet market is a software game, not a hardware game. New players may see the opportunity and come in to play, but in long term it is going to be hard to stay in the market if the brand does not offer ease of use or best-in-breed software,” said Paowan.