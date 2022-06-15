Teledyne LeCroy Launches PCIe IDE Protocol Testing Solutions

Teledyne LeCroy will be showcasing new protocol analysis and traffic generation solutions for testing PCI Express (PCIe) Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) security protocols using their Summit Protocol Analyzers and Exercisers at the PCI Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG) Developers Conference 2022 on June 21-22, 2022.

Data integrity and confidentiality are critical to a secure computational environment, and a secured “Edge-to-Core” infrastructure, covering everything from the end user to the data center, is paramount to the protection against attacks from malicious actors. The PCIe technology is integral to high-speed flow of information, and the PCI-SIG has recognized the importance of secured data transfers with the introduction of IDE capabilities to the PCI Express specification.

Teledyne LeCroy protocol test solutions have been at the forefront of PCIe development since its inception 18 years ago and continue in this leadership position as a key enabler for the development of the PCIe IDE protocol, providing full capabilities to validate and verify mechanisms used in the establishment of secure links using encrypted transfers.

The Summit PCIe analyzers are now capable of providing graphical representations of IDE packets, encrypted/decrypted payloads, and protocol errors to ensure conformance to the specification early during the design phase, and offer a means to identify and thwart security attacks. The new IDE support joins existing industry-standard hierarchical views of recorded traffic, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time.

Users of Teledyne LeCroy systems appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy’s PCIe specification test tools.