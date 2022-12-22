Tektronix Discusses Test and Measurement Trends and Outlook

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

Chuan-Shin Tan of Tektronix talks about their customers' biggest pain points and how his company is helping address those challenges.

In an interview with EE Times Asia, Chuan-Shin Tan, Regional Marketing Manager, Taiwan & ASEAN, at Tektronix talks about the biggest pain points of their customers, and how his company is helping them address these challenges.

He also discusses trends in the electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry, the opportunities in the ASEAN market, as well as his outlook for the industry over the coming year.

Watch the video interview below:

