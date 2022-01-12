Tanaka Denshi Kogyo to Establish New Plant in China

Article By : ACN Newswire

Tanaka Denshi Kogyo will establish a new plant in Hangzhou, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors.

Tanaka Denshi Kogyo K.K., a subsidiary of Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd, will establish a new plant in Hangzhou City, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors. The plant is scheduled to commence operations in November this year.

Construction of this new plant forms part of Tanaka Denshi Kogyo’s plans to increase its production capacity for aluminum bonding wires by approximately three-fold by 2025 in order to meet the growing global demand associated with the growth of power semiconductors.

The company has been producing various bonding wires and providing technical services at its subsidiary, Tanaka Electronics (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd in China, since 2001. With the recent imbalance of global supply and demand for semiconductors resulting in a worsening shortage of semiconductors, it has been a matter of urgency to establish a stable supply system for high-quality bonding wires as an important peripheral material for the semiconductor industry.

To meet the growing demand associated with the domestic production of power semiconductors in China, in particular, the new plant will be established to provide a stable supply system for aluminum bonding wires.