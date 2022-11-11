Taiwan-India CEO Roundtable and Industrial Collaboration Summit Recap

Article By : Ministry of Economic Affairs

The Roundtable was launched to improve interaction between companies from both sides and deepen cooperation on investment.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) jointly held the 1st India-Taiwan CEO Roundtable and the 6th India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI), respectively. These events were the first to be held between Taiwan and India in New Delhi after the opening of Taiwan’s borders. Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chern-Chyi Chen led a delegation of government officials, industry associations, and high-level representatives of enterprises investing in India to participate.

The CEO Roundtable was co-chaired by Richard Lee, Chairman of Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA) and Dr. Anish Shah, Vice President of the FICCI. The Roundtable was launched to improve interaction between companies from both sides and deepen cooperation on investment. This year focused on the EV and ICT industries, as well as battery manufacturing. Both sides expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation on supply chains and startups. A joint statement was issued, pledging deeper strategic alliance cooperation between respective companies in terms of market operations and investment, while suggestions would be put forward regarding future policies adopted by both governments.

Moreover, TEEMA Chairman Lee led over 50 Taiwanese companies from the electronic manufacturing, smart city, green technology, smart vehicle components, and other top industries to participate in the Industrial Collaboration Summit that was jointly held by the CNFI and FICCI. Both sides signed three MOUs on electronic manufacturing and green technology to strengthen cooperation on industrial technology and market development, while further deepening partnerships on resilient supply chains.

Taiwan has been promoting the New Southbound Policy since 2016 to strengthen two-way and mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation and talent exchanges with Southeast Asia, South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It also promotes resource sharing and talent training through regional links, in which India is a particularly important country.

As geopolitical and economic situations change rapidly, countries around the world are paying more attention to the security and resilience of supply chains. Consequently, many Taiwanese companies have gradually withdrawn or shifted their production operations and investments from China to India, resulting in new opportunities for cooperation with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.