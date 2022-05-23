Synopsys Partners with Analog Devices to Accelerate Power System Design

Article By : Synopsys Inc.

Synopsys Inc. and Analog Devices Inc. are collaborating to provide model libraries for DC/DC ICs and µModule (micromodule) regulators with Synopsys’ simulation tool Saber, part of the company’s virtual prototyping solution.

With this new library in the Saber system-level simulation system, powertrain designers for products such as electric vehicles, avionic machines, instrumentation equipment and supercomputers can perform accurate multi-domain simulations with precision and speed, accelerating the design process and time-to-market.

“With robust and reliable Saber modeling for our power ICs and µModule devices, system designers can confidently rely on our services, focusing their attention on the rest of their complex designs involving field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), processors, memory, sensors, and data converters,” said Afshin Odabaee, business development director for µModule Power Products at Analog Devices. “Collaborating with Synopsys enables us to deliver a powerful simulation solution based on Saber’s integrated environment for simulation and modeling, allowing our customers to accelerate their time-to-market.”

From developing an electric vehicle’s powertrain or charging system, to designing reliable aerospace systems, accurate models and powerful simulation are key to meeting competitive design targets. The availability of Analog Devices’ library of comprehensive component models in Saber enables design teams to perform simulations at various levels of abstraction, with multi-domain physical modeling and unmatched analysis capabilities to explore, measure, and optimize system performance.

“Virtual prototyping is essential to accelerate electronic system innovation and address reliability, design targets, software development, and system validation challenges,” said Tom De Schutter, vice president of R&D in the Systems Design Group at Synopsys. “We are proud to collaborate with Analog Devices to distribute their model libraries as part of our virtual prototyping solution. Together, we are enabling our customers to deliver innovative and highly optimized power systems for a broad spectrum of applications.”