STMicroelectronics Wireless Module Accelerates Development of Innovative Connected Objects

Article By : STMicroelectronics

Conceived for Industry 4.0 applications, the STM32WB5MMGH6 module simplifies using ST's innovative wireless MCUs in powerful use cases.

STMicroelectronics is helping increase industrial productivity and reduce waste and pollution with its smart wireless module. Conceived for Industry 4.0 applications, the STM32WB5MMGH6 module simplifies using ST’s innovative wireless microcontrollers in powerful use cases like I-care Group’s intelligent equipment condition monitoring.

The module provides a complete subsystem for wireless communication using popular standards such as Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, and Thread, and comes with free-to-use protocol stacks. Alternatively, developers can use other proprietary protocols, if preferred. The module integrates several essential components including the antenna and its matching circuitry, all the passives, and timing crystals. Pre-certifications for EMC, Bluetooth LE 5.3, Zigbee 3.0, and OpenThread simplify the mandatory testing and product-level approval processes for users, which saves development costs and accelerates time to market.

Lead customers are already building ST’s STM32WB5MMGH6 module into upcoming new products. One example is I-care Group, whose continuous monitoring solutions enhance the maintenance of industrial equipment to ensure optimum performance and avoid unexpected failures and downtime. I-care’s Wi-care sensors are a true plug-and-play wireless and continuous asset monitoring system. When combined with I-see, I-care’s cloud-based and AI-driven analytical platform, it provides a complete maintenance 4.0 solution, allowing users to visualize equipment status and plan maintenance schedules. With I-care solutions, more than 99% of industrial breakdowns can be avoided, machine downtime is reduced by 10-20%, and maintenance costs are reduced by 35-45%.

“I-care has the ambition to become the world leader in prescriptive and predictive maintenance. The swift and successful production and rollout of our market leading Wi-care sensors plays a crucial role in our growth plans. ST’s STM32WB5MMGH6 wireless module provides an indispensable part of Wi-care,” said I-care CEO Fabrice Brion.

“Choosing a wireless module instead of engineering a chip-down solution is the fastest way for developers to complete their projects,” said Hakim Jaafar, General Manager – BLE/802.15.4 MCU, STMicroelectronics. “The STM32WB5MMGH6 module, based on our own STM32WB55 wireless MCU and fully supported by ST, now makes this approach faster, easier, and more affordable than ever.”

The STM32WB5MMGH6TR is in production now and available for new designs, priced from $6 for orders of 10,000 pieces. It is supported by ST’s 10-year product longevity commitment, which ensures long-term availability of parts for industrial applications.