STMicroelectronics Updates UI Design Software for STM32 MCUs

Article By : STMicroelectronics

The latest updates to TouchGFX include support for ST's new Neochrom graphics accelerator, which is integrated in advanced MCUs such as the new STM32U5 series.

STMicroelectronics has released version 4.20 of its TouchGFX user-interface design software for STM32 microcontrollers. The latest updates include support for ST’s new Neochrom graphics accelerator, which is integrated in advanced MCUs such as the new STM32U5 series.

Developed from ST’s Chrom-ART Accelerator that manipulates pixels and shapes, Neochrom allows full-screen rotation at any angle and supports texture mapping for smooth, fluid graphics and enhanced ease of use.

Panasonic has used TouchGFX with STM32 microcontrollers for several years in the creation of its home appliance products. “The quality and design of the TouchGFX tools, as well as the great user experiences we have been able to implement with ST’s support, contributes to our brand awareness and experience. TouchGFX enables our engineers to be more productive,” said Wang Cong, Director, Device Solution Development Center, Panasonic Software Development Center Dalian Co. Ltd.

With the Neochrom accelerator on-chip, the latest STM32 MCUs elevate embedded graphics performance to that approaching the application processors of today’s smartphones and tablets. On the other hand, the MCUs are more affordable, power efficient, and easier to use. They can run on simple operating systems such as FreeRTOS and Microsoft Azure ThreadX, or even bare metal.

“TouchGFX 4.20 now lets developers everywhere unleash Neochrom-accelerated graphics in embedded systems containing our latest and most energy-efficient STM32 MCUs,” added Ricardo de-sa-Earp, Executive Vice President, General-Purpose Microcontroller Sub-Group, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, STMicroelectronics.

TouchGFX 4.20 adds further important new features for developers, including support for importing and exporting custom widgets. The environment comprises TouchGFXDesigner, the graphical development tool, and X-CUBE-TOUCHGFX embedded software, which provides all the firmware needed to run the user interface on the target MCU. Fully integrated with the STM32Cube MCU-development ecosystem, TouchGFX provides a complete end-to-end workflow that simplifies design and accelerates time to market.

TouchGFX 4.20 is available now, free of charge, and can be downloaded directly from https://www.st.com/en/embedded-software/x-cube-touchgfx.html.