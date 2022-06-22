STMicroelectronics Releases CCC Release 3-compliant In-Vehicle SoC for Secure Car Access

Article By : STMicroelectronics

ST's new solution, developed in collaboration with G+D, supports the latest CCC Digital Key release 3.0 standard.

STMicroelectronics has launched a new platform to accelerate the introduction of digital car keys, giving consumers keyless access to vehicles via their mobile device.

In addition to strengthening security, digital car keys can deliver greater owner conveniences including customizable usage privileges while continuing to secure the vehicle. Activities such as car sharing, fleet management, and vehicle rental gain benefits such as easier key issuance, usage controls, and access for valeting and servicing.

Based on the most recent ST Automotive grade Secure Element hardware, the global solution, developed in collaboration with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), supports the latest Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Digital Key release 3.0 standard, ensuring the highest security and protection currently available.

“Leading automotive brands can now quickly build standards-based, secure car-access solutions that deliver added value for vehicle owners and users,” said Laurent Degauque, Marketing Director, Secure Microcontrollers, STMicroelectronics. “Our solution based on automotive Grade embedded secure element ensures state-of-the-art protection to lead widespread market adoption of digital keys for connected cars.”

“As a long-standing partner in security and connectivity for the automotive sector, G+D contributes a wealth of experience in the field of access control for cars”, says Mario Feuerer, Global Vice President Product Management Connectivity at G+D. “Our G+D Digital Key application, based on the new ST chip platform, is highly resistant to attacks and features smart and convenient customer access solutions based on NFC, Ultra-Wide-Band and BLE.”

ST’s STSAFE-VJ100-CCC in-vehicle system-on-chip solution is based on CC EAL6+ certified, automotive-grade 2 ST33K-A secure IC, integrating Java Card applications. The SoC stores credentials and other sensitive information, and performs cryptographic operations required to implement CCC Digital Key Release 3 use cases like owner pairing, key sharing, key termination/deletion. This provides a robust foundation for customers to build their digital car-key solutions.