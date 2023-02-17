STMicroelectronics Recognized as Top 100 Global Innovator 2023

STMicroelectronics has been named in Clarivate’s Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 list, in recognition of the company’s efforts in R&D and innovation.

“Innovation is at the core of value creation and competitive advantage for our company. It enables us, together with customers and partners, to create unique technologies and products that provide solutions for a more sustainable future,” said Alessandro Cremonesi, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer, STMicroelectronics. “Being recognized as a winner of the Top 100 Global Innovator Award for the fifth time demonstrates the quality of our R&D, and the excellence of our teams and their creativity.”

In 2022, ST invested 12% of its revenues in R&D, has over 9,000 R&D employees, and engages in extensive collaboration with leading research labs and corporate partners throughout around the world. The company’s Innovation Office focuses on connecting emerging market trends with internal technology expertise to identify opportunities, be stay ahead of the competition, and lead in new or existing technology domains.

“At Clarivate, we aim to bring clarity to the complex. Our focus is to pore over what humanity knows today and to put forward the insight that explores all possible horizons; that enables transition and transformation. We acknowledge the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 – companies and organizations that know that innovative ideas and solutions to current challenges not only bring rewards to their businesses but foster genuine improvements in society,” Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said.

This year’s report marries insights from Clarivate on inventive activity and scientific discovery to better track the flow of modern innovation—to identify the 50 research organizations most often cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023. These are global institutions whose intellect underpins the design of engineered solutions.

Learn more about Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 and who features on this year’s list here.