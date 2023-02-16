STMicroelectronics Powering the Transition to e-Mobility and SDVs

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

STMicroelectronics expects the e-mobility and software-defined vehicle trends to be the main drivers of growth in the coming years.

One of STMicroelectronics’ goals, as presented at its Capital Market Day last year, is to break the $20-billion-revenue mark between 2025 and 2027.

To become successful in this mission, the company will continue to grow and expand its core business, which includes the automotive, industrial, personal electronics, and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals sectors, according to Luca Sarica, Head of Strategic Business Development, Automotive and Discrete Group, at STMicroelectronics.

“That is the foundation of our company,” he says. “But the large majority of the boost of our growth expected for achieving the $20-billion-plus target is coming from automotive.”

Sarica mainly attributes it to the increasing transition from conventional to electrified and connected vehicles. “Those mega trends represent a major shift in the field, bringing huge business opportunities to semiconductor vendors,” explains Sarica, adding that these two megatrends mean an increasing amount of semiconductor content in vehicles.

He says a conventional vehicle is estimated to have about $500 worth of silicon content. “But with electric and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), the overall semiconductor content will be worth around $1,500 to $2,000 per vehicle,” Sarica says. “The overall semiconductor content is going up by a factor of three or four from that of a conventional car.”

Bright future

According to TrendForce analysis, global car sales was almost flat in 2022 compared to the previous year. However, the market analyst expects a turnaround this year, projecting total vehicle sales worldwide to increase by 3.8% to 84.1 million units for 2023.

TrendForce attributes part of this growth to unfulfilled vehicle orders that will be carried over from last year.

Meanwhile, according to Precedence Research, the global electric vehicle market is expected to top $1.1 trillion by 2030, up from $208.58 billion in 2022. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period. Mainly driving this growth are automakers’ efforts to push the mobility industry toward more sustainable, low-emission alternatives, as well as government initiatives including incentives and subsidies.

Finally, gone are the days when vehicles are differentiated based on their mechanical features. According to Frost & Sullivan, consumers nowadays are increasingly looking for features defined by software, such as driver assistance, connectivity, and comfort-convenience services. The convergence of such technologies is driving the transition to software-oriented architecture.

In fact, research analyst MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global SDV market to reach $81.6 billion by 2027, up from $34.2 billion in 2022, and registering a CAGR of 19%. Among the key factors boosting the market are the increasing adoption of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.

All these trends are a boon to the semiconductor industry. In fact, according to IMARC Group, the global automotive electronics market is forecast to grow by 7.4% annually to reach $452 billion by 2028, from $301.2 billion in 2022.

According to Sarica, EVs have four major additional electronic modules that are not in traditional vehicles: traction inverter, onboard charger, DC-DC converter, and battery management.

“The level of electronic components in each of those boxes is really impressive,” he says. “It is an additional business opportunity for semiconductor vendors like ST. And 90% of these additional electronics is coming from power devices.”

And speaking of power, ST has a large portfolio of silicon carbide (SiC) power modules and IGBTs that help reduce CO 2 emission of every vehicle, provide best-in-class performance for electric traction, and designed for every stage of the power conversion that is needed in an EV. Moreover, ST has the Stellar E series of MCUs tailored for digital power conversion systems in EVs.

The next (r)evolution in cars

While SDVs are not a new concept, they are definitely changing and transforming the automotive industry.

“They create essentially two fundamental changes—a new user experience and a new business value,” says Davide Santo, Automotive MCU BU Senior Director, Division Strategic Office Member, Automotive and Discrete Group, at STMicroelectronics.

On the one side, he says, they are reinventing the vehicle. “SDVs create the possibility for the user to enjoy more performances—a safer vehicle and more secure connectivity,” says Santo. “On the other side, from an OEM perspective, they can create post-sales personalization, which means additional revenue and recurring revenue, and they can go from what used to be the traditional ‘V model’ to a continuous cycle of development, which, while it increases the investment, it also provides much higher returns.”

Similar to EVs, SDVs have four major additional blocks that contribute to the increasing amount of electronics in cars. “One is related to the additional advanced microcontrollers and processors that are needed for addressing the new vehicle architecture and for running more sophisticated software platforms,” says Sarica. “This is the effect of the convergence of the automotive and the consumer market, where you have a car that is becoming more and more ‘mobile on wheels’, connected to the cloud, and running very sophisticated software that should be updated over time. The other boxes are very important—the vision system for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, V2X and connectivity, and the radar system.”

From ST’s point of view, SDVs must be built on very solid foundations. “There are three pillars that underpin the statement,” Santo explains. “First of all, SDVs are all going to be safe to the highest possible level. We should not allow any loss of life on the road. Second, they are becoming more and more relevant. They need to be a secure object—from the security of the content of the vehicle to the security of the owner of the vehicle and his or her personal data. Finally, and probably the most challenging aspect, they need to be ‘future proof’, as OEMs want to go into a continuous cycle of development to create recurring types of revenues.”

He adds that OEMs therefore need to be able to have an underlying foundation, which is looking toward the future in terms of resources, flexibility, and capability to adapt to new challenges.

From a hardware standpoint, Santo likens this new architecture to an airport hub. “The Hub is a big airport where small airplanes arrive to unload passengers and packages that will be reloaded on larger intercontinental planes going across a long-haul range,” he says. “In the same manner and vision, we can think of this new architecture of vehicles where all the sensorial and actuation devices located at the periphery of the vehicle will bring the data that will be aggregated and distributed to the central information and very high-level computing center that will decide in abstract ways what to do, and then deploy the actions. So, the fundamentals of SDVs are having a real-time data and power distribution managed in zone areas to achieve the possibility of reconfiguring with software the way a vehicle works and behaves.”

Designed for this purpose is ST’s Stellar platform, which integrates MCUs for real-time objects and MPUs for application-level processing. The MCU features best-in-class real-time performance at the lowest power.

Stellar allows the integration of different hardware and software inside the same MCU—for instance, software applications that once were separated, such as braking software, steering software, and the body software, are now integrated on the same MCU.

Stellar has an adapted and advanced security and safety approach, as well as high-speed connectivity and routing capabilities. “Data is the essence of the SDV,” says Santo. “We need to store, manage, and route data quickly and efficiently.”

Finally, Stellar features the most innovative and game-changing over-the-air update technology in the field.

ST also has an MPU series that completes the scalability of the Stellar family. Apart from being real-time capable, the MPUs have application-level capability to achieve the best possible combination with the same type of computing, safety and security, and type of architecture.

“This will allow us to add service-oriented application and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capable algorithms on the same categories of products that we have developed for real-time,” says Santo. “It is really, massively, originally designed for architecture that focuses on SDVs.”

Stronger-than-ever competence center

Amid the SDV trend, carmakers are setting their sights toward R&D, especially for software development, especially with the development of more-complex SoCs, MPUs, and MCUs.

“VW announced it will invest around €30 billion in software and expanding their software R&D team over the next five years,” says M.H. Tey, Head of Asia Pacific Marketing & Applications, Automotive Products, at STMicroelectronics.

He adds that China automotive OEMs are also continually investing in and enlarging their R&D software teams. “And they are more acceptable and willing to pay the relevant software licensing costs than before,” says Tey. He notes that besides Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, and software companies, carmakers are increasingly interacting directly with semiconductor companies like ST to define the vehicle content and achieve car differentiation, better customer experience, as well as improve their overall development cycle time.

Overall, the main challenges of new energy vehicle (NEV) companies are overcoming consumer anxiety over the driving range and charging time, and enhancing the safety performance at affordable vehicle cost.

“To overcome the challenges, the market is moving towards the new EEA zone concept—high integration of electrification and intelligent applications,” explains Tey. “Taking advantage of the newly introduced Stellar family of multicore MCUs, together with our strong and broad product portfolio, our NEV Competence Center can support and enable our partners’ conceptual idea by building up the start-up system solution kits, and then turning them into workable application solutions with proven bench test results. We can also offer our strategic partner the customized solutions with high integration of multi-in-one electrification application solution, based on model-based methodology that is portable, flexible, and scalable.”

The road ahead

ST recognizes electrification as one of the major trends for the next 20 years for the automotive market. “The transition is going to be continuous in the next 10 to 15 years, at the least,” says Santo.

“To support our customers in this transition, we invested a lot in the past years in the domain of e-mobility, with new technologies and solutions such as SiC, and more recently gallium nitride (GaN),” says Sarica.

ST is the first semiconductor player in the automotive industry with best-in-class SiC solutions to support customers in developing super-efficient EVs. The same attitude of innovation and investment in new technologies has been supported by ST in the digitalization domain, supporting the transition to software-defined vehicles.

“We invested in a digital technology called FD-SOI, with embedded non-volatile memory,” says Sarica. “Today, it is the major enabler of ST’s Stellar, a unified digital platform addressing the needs of modern vehicles that are connected to the cloud—and that is the foundation of a software-defined car, requiring 10x more computational power than a traditional vehicle.”

“ST remains very strongly committed to our automotive market, which will be one of the main drivers of our growth in the coming years. At the same time, this is proven and underpinned by the investment in expanding our manufacturing capacity, which the company decided to make, especially in automotive features-rich technology nodes. Our innovative products, complete system solutions, and reliable technologies strongly support the automotive transformation, especially in the domains of electrified mobility and digitalization for software-defined vehicles. SDVs are built on reliable hardware, which must be safe, secure, and future proof,” says Santo.

And ST’s Stellar series of MCUs and MPUs—designed from the ground up to address fundamental safety, security, and future-proven designs—are just the technologies to take the automotive industry to its next destination.

Stephen Las Marias is the editor of EE Times Asia. He can be reached at stephen.lasmarias@aspencore.com.