STMicroelectronics Opens STM32 Hotspot on GitHub

Article By : STMicroelectronics

The STM32 Hotspot organization on GitHub features professionally developed embedded software projects for STM32 microcontrollers.

STMicroelectronics has created the STM32 Hotspot organization on GitHub, a new place for community members to find professionally developed embedded software projects for STM32 microcontrollers. STM32 Hotspot contains non-productized code created by ST’s in-house engineers, originally written for purposes such as exhibition demonstrations and proof-of-concept models.

Code examples like these would typically not be shared outside ST. STM32 Hotspot now makes them available to the wider developer community, building upon the extensive amount of STM32 reference code already available to customers to deliver even more added value. Access through a trusted ST-owned GitHub organization assures users of the software’s genuine provenance.

Born from practical use cases, the projects in STM32 Hotspot help accelerate development of commonly needed functions, reduce engineering efforts and overall time to market. The code is ready to download free of charge and distributed under ST’s usual business-friendly licensing terms for direct integration in customers’ own applications.

STM32 Hotspot coexists with ST’s main GitHub organization, which provides access to all official STM32 open-source software including the STM32Cube platform and STM32MPU embedded-software distributions. Together, the two communities extend support for users of the over 1200 microcontroller variants in the STM32 family based on Arm® Cortex®-M embedded cores and the Cortex-A7 MPU core.

GitHub users can find STM32 Hotspot at https://github.com/stm32-hotspot.