STMicroelectronics NFC Chip Eases Certification of Digital Car-key Systems

Article By : STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics' ST25R3920B automotive-qualified NFC reader ICs features increased performance and eases product certification.

STMicroelectronics has launched the ST25R3920B, the latest generation of its automotive-qualified NFC reader ICs for Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) digital-key applications. Used in car-door and center-console locations for keyless entry and starting, as well as Qi wireless-charging control and smartphone pairing, the ST25R3920B features increased performance and eases product certification.

The chip comes with ST’s unique Heartbeat algorithm for NFC card protection on Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) applications, which can differentiate between an NFC card and a smartphone in card-emulation mode. This ensures phones can charge while cards stay protected.

Additional new features include enhanced Active Wave Shaping (AWS) to ease certification according to the latest NFC Forum Certification Release 13 (CR13), which also promotes interoperability between CCC digital-key solutions and smartphones. AWS helps remove undershoot and overshoot from the received signal by adjusting parameters and hence avoids repeatedly rematching the antenna during development. The ST25R3920B also supports automatic antenna tuning and automatic low-power wake-up.

The ST25R3920B has output power up to 1.6W combined with best-in-class sensitivity to maximize interaction distance when installed in a location such as a car door handle, where space constraints call for a small-size antenna. The output power is dynamically adjustable to comply with upper and lower limits expressed in NFC Forum and EMVCo specifications.

In addition, by combining a highly noise-resistant input structure and ST’s unique noise-suppression receivers (NSR), the ST25R3920B has the market’s best immunity against external interference. It can also pass car manufacturers’ most stringent proprietary injected-noise tests to ensure safe operation in worst-case conditions.