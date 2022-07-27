STMicroelectronics Launches Serial Page EEPROM

Article By : STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics' Serial Page EEPROM is a high-density, page-erasable SPI memory that delivers unique and unprecedented flexibility and performance with ultra-low power consumption.

Building upon its proven expertise in serial EEPROM technology, STMicroelectronics has introduced the market’s first Serial Page EEPROM. This brand-new class of EEPROM is a high-density, page-erasable SPI memory that delivers unique and unprecedented flexibility and performance with ultra-low power consumption. Starting with the 32Mb M95P32, ST will grow the new Serial Page EEPROM family by adding 16Mbit and 8Mbit density options in due course.

The innovative architecture gives designers the ability to mix firmware management and flexible data storage in the same device, a combination not previously available. This higher level of memory integration reduces bill of materials (BoM) and time-to-market, increases application value, and enables smaller modules with ultra-low power operation and thus longer battery lifetime. These devices are ideal for implementing all-in-one non-volatile memory in new system designs for applications such as industrial IoT modules, wearables, healthcare, medical, electronic shelf-edge labelling, smart meters, and 5G optical-fiber modules.

An entirely new development, Serial Page EEPROM combines ST’s patented e-STM 40nm non-volatile memory (NVM) cell technology with a new smart page architecture, bringing together the benefits of high memory density for firmware with byte flexibility and high endurance for simplified data logging. It also features fast read, erase, and program cycles, reducing manufacturing costs and application downtimes by enabling rapid upload and download. Fast power up and quad output read allow for faster application wake up.

This new simplified memory integration enables improved cost of ownership, offering ease-of-use, simple software development, and high reliability. Serial Page EEPROM offers a non-volatile memory solution that is less expensive than FRAM while offering lower power consumption, as well as enhanced functionality and greater ease of use compared with serial Flash and Dataflash products, respectively.